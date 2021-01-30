Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 101,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 157,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.50. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.