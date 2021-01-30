Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $83.82 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $83.82 million and $11.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00892716 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035240 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

