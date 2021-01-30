Oak Street Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:OSH) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 2nd

Oak Street Health’s (NYSE:OSH) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oak Street Health had issued 15,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $328,125,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

OSH opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

