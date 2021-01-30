nYFI (N0031) Market Cap Reaches $383,082.41

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $383,082.41 and $86,879.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00131314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.70 or 0.90953875 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

