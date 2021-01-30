Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $2.44. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 81,879 shares changing hands.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NRI)
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.
