Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 211.9% in January

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 529,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,215. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $901,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

