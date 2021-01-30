Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $13.19. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 21,153 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $282,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

