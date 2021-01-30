Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 229.8% in January

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 229.8% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 457,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,808. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

