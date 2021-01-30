Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

