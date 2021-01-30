NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,507 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.42%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.