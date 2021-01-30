NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get NuCana alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NCNA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 390,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.