NPCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,600.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $445,548.63 and $2,600.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007315 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 117.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/