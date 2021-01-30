NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $132.00 at Truist

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective raised by Truist from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $160.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $182.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.20 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

