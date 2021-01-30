Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,287 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

