Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $211.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.06.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

