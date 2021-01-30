Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

NTRS stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

