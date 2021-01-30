Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 261.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 145,036 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

