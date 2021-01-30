Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NOG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

