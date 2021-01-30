North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

