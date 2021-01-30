North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.14% of Graco worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. 1,515,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

