North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $12.00. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 87,614 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The firm has a market cap of C$344.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,839. Insiders acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032 over the last 90 days.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.