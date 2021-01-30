Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Cowen

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $224.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

NSC stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

