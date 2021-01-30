Noir (NOR) Market Cap Achieves $552,546.83

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 158.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Noir has a total market cap of $552,546.83 and $382.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 202.8% against the US dollar. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00206036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,429,206 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

