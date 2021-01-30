Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Noah by 14.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

