NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 54.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $22.15 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

