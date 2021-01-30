Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,495 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.75, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

