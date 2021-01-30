Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.