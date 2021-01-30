Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.91. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.