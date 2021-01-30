Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

