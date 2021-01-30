Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $96.59 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

