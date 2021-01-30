Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after buying an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,614,000 after buying an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 447,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

