Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

