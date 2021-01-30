Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,475 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

