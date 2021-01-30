Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world's best-selling video game system."

NTDOY stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,412,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 26.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

