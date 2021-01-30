Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 162 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.29. 7,627,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.73.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,248 shares of company stock worth $192,184,106 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

