Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.08% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,257,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,350. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

