Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $447,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

