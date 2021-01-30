Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $160,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 153,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 572,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,298. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

