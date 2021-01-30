Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NINE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 126,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.74.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

