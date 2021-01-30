Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 286.5% in January

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,188,400 shares, an increase of 286.5% from the December 31st total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.3 days.
NDGPF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.50. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,938. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
