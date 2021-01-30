Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 286.5% in January

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,188,400 shares, an increase of 286.5% from the December 31st total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.3 days.

NDGPF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.50. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,938. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

