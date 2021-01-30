Nimiq Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.29 or 0.03968255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00522055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00405537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00247983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,966,034,209 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,284,209 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

