Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,221.14

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,221.14 and traded as high as $1,325.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 8,718 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £480.59 million and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,305.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,221.14.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

