Nexus Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $5.93 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,589,842 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

