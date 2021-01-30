NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.83 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

