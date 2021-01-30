NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE NXRT opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

