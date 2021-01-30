Newton One Investments LLC Invests $105,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,912,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,405,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,754,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 105,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $137.63.

