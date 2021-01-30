Newton One Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,408 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $121.28. 276,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

