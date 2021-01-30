Newton One Investments LLC Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 3,180,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.