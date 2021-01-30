Newton One Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS remained flat at $$68.51 on Friday. 11,215,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562,565 shares of company stock worth $171,647,868.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

