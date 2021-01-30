News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.